krispy kreme black lives matter
January 12, 2017 7:46 pm
Updated: January 12, 2017 7:49 pm

‘Black Lives Matter’ written on cop’s Krispy Kreme box: officer

By Staff The Associated Press

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are shown in New York April 27, 2006.

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
A A

Police in suburban Atlanta and Krispy Kreme officials say they’re investigating a blog report that a police officer found the words “Black Lives Matter” written on his box of doughnuts when he went to pick them up.

Smyrna police spokesman Louis Defence tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the agency would release a statement once they’ve “vetted the issue.”

Krispy Kreme said in a statement Thursday that the company has apologized to Smyrna police, and that its employees will undergo training to “reinforce mutual respect” between employees and customers.

The Blue Lives Matter blog posted a photo of a Krispy Kreme box with the writing on it. It didn’t identify the officer who it says picked up the box from a Smyrna Krispy Kreme location Wednesday.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
black lives matter krispy kreme
black lives matter krispy kreme box
black lives matter police krispy kreme box
Krispy Kreme
krispy kreme black lives matter
krispy kreme black lives matter police
krispy kreme box black lives matter
krispy kreme box black lives matter police
police donut box black lives matter
police krispy kreme black lives matter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News