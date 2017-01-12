‘Black Lives Matter’ written on cop’s Krispy Kreme box: officer

Police in suburban Atlanta and Krispy Kreme officials say they’re investigating a blog report that a police officer found the words “Black Lives Matter” written on his box of doughnuts when he went to pick them up.

Smyrna police spokesman Louis Defence tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the agency would release a statement once they’ve “vetted the issue.”

LOOK: Krispy Kreme Employee Writes 'Black Lives Matter' on Officer's Order https://t.co/owfSFLZmon pic.twitter.com/ecevx9u2gY — FoxNewsInsider (@FoxNewsInsider) January 12, 2017

Krispy Kreme said in a statement Thursday that the company has apologized to Smyrna police, and that its employees will undergo training to “reinforce mutual respect” between employees and customers.

The Blue Lives Matter blog posted a photo of a Krispy Kreme box with the writing on it. It didn’t identify the officer who it says picked up the box from a Smyrna Krispy Kreme location Wednesday.