Convicted violent offender released, set to live in Edmonton area

Edmonton police issued a public warning Thursday about convicted violent offender Dean Goulet, 39, who was released and will be living in the area.

“The Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community,” an EPS news release said.

Police did not say what crime Goulet was serving time for in the release.

Goulet will be closely monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit, police said.

He has a number of court-ordered conditions, including:

A 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily curfew

Must abstain from possessing or consuming alcohol or drugs

Must not go to bars, nightclubs, casinos or anywhere the primary focus is the consumption or sale of alcohol

Must not associate with anyone with a criminal history

Anyone who witnesses Goulet breaching any of these conditions is asked to contact EPS at (780) 423-4567.

Police said the reason they made this information public “is to enable citizens to take suitable precautionary measures. Releasing this information is not intended to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action.”