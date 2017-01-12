Crime
January 12, 2017 6:04 pm
Updated: January 12, 2017 6:15 pm

Convicted violent offender released, set to live in Edmonton area

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

Dean Goulet, 39

Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service
A A

Edmonton police issued a public warning Thursday about convicted violent offender Dean Goulet, 39, who was released and will be living in the area.

“The Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community,” an EPS news release said.

Police did not say what crime Goulet was serving time for in the release.

Goulet will be closely monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit, police said.

He has a number of court-ordered conditions, including:

  • A 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily curfew
  • Must abstain from possessing or consuming alcohol or drugs
  • Must not go to bars, nightclubs, casinos or anywhere the primary focus is the consumption or sale of alcohol
  • Must not associate with anyone with a criminal history

Anyone who witnesses Goulet breaching any of these conditions is asked to contact EPS at (780) 423-4567.

Police said the reason they made this information public “is to enable citizens to take suitable precautionary measures. Releasing this information is not intended to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action.”

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
Conditions
Dean Goulet
Edmonton crime
edmonton police service
EPS
offender released
Violent Offender

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News