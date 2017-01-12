Crime
January 12, 2017

Vandals threw red paint at Ontario office of MP Mark Gerretsen: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police are investigating after MP Mark Gerretsen's constituency office was vandalized in Kingston, Ont. earlier this week.

KINGSTON, Ont. – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying people who vandalized a member of Parliament’s office.

They say suspects threw red paint on the doors and windows of Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen’s office in Kingston, Ont.

Investigators say the incident occurred late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

They have released photographs of two suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact police.

Police released this surveillance image of suspects wanted after MP Mark Gerretsen’s office was vandalized in Kingston, Ont. earlier this week.

Kingston Police / Handout
