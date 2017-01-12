13-year-old boy, man charged after drugs found during traffic stop in Barrie, Ont.

BARRIE, Ont. – Police say a man and a 13-year-old boy are facing a long list of charges after a traffic stop in Barrie, Ont.

They say a car was pulled over on Wednesday afternoon after officers spotted a vehicle with allegedly unauthorized licence plates.

Investigators say the driver was found to be under suspension and officers spotted allegedly stolen items in the back seat.

They say a search uncovered break-in tools and various drugs.

A 21-year-old Barrie man is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, possession of cannabis resin, possession of codeine pills, and various Highway Traffic Act offences.

The boy is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, and possession of cannabis resin, codeine pills and methamphetamine.