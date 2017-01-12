Saskatchewan RCMP say 911 is for emergencies, not cab rides or addresses

Saskatchewan RCMP say they don’t want to discourage the use of 911, but they want to remind people that the emergency phone number is for emergencies.

The dispatch centre has put out a list of some of the unnecessary calls it got in 2016, such as the person who called 911 because they needed a cab.

One person called asking police to find their online friends’ addresses so they could send Christmas cards, while another person called because their neighbour’s Christmas lights bothered them.

The emergency line was also called because someone’s furnace would not stop running and because there was no heat in a bar.

Saskatchewan RCMP aren’t alone in getting silly 911 calls.

Chatham-Kent police, in southwestern Ontario, put out a similar list last month that included a resident who called 911 and asked for the phone number to the local KFC.