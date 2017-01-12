City working with Edmonton shelters to address gaps during cold weather snaps

Edmonton’s transit and LRT stations have been busier than usual overnight lately. The city’s keeping them open for those seeking refuge from the brutal cold.

“In Edmonton, they only got three shelters for homeless and they’re packed,” Duane Dudar said. “It’s so cold out right now – they’re packed.”

After trying to get a spot at a shelter, Dudar and his friend Dallas Crier spent Wednesday night inside the Churchill LRT Station.

“If you’re too late, they say, ‘Oh, we’re full. We’re full,'” Dudar said. “Then you have to try find someplace to go.”

“That’s why we had to stay here last night,” Crier said.

The city made it part of its cold weather protocol that, if it feels like -20 C or lower with the wind chill, stations would be a place where those who needed refuge could seek shelter from the conditions.

Dudar said they were forced to leave the LRT station at 6 a.m. Thursday but were still grateful for a warm place to sleep.

“They let us stay in certain places now,” he said. “Then they wake you up early – ‘Time to move’ – I don’t mind that.”

There was a meeting between community support service groups and the city Thursday morning.

Julian Daly, executive director of Boyle Street Community Services, said they talked about how to address the gap of time between when people can seek refuge in the transit stations and when Edmonton’s shelters open for the day.

Community groups hope to better coordinate with the city on things like opening hours and access.

For Crier, the freezing conditions are a real danger.

“My wife froze to death already outside,” he said. “She froze to death and now I got no more wife after… 30 years.”

In December, The Mustard Seed’s managing director Dean Kurpjuweit said it’s critical for many.

“You and I standing outside for three or four minutes seems like a long time. Imagine sleeping in this,” he said.

From hypothermia to frostbite, there are many potential consequences to prolonged exposure.

Joe Loco noticed several people seeking warmth in the LRT station early Thursday morning.

“I feel for them.”

He said he’s started wearing long johns when he’s inside, never mind braving the elements outdoors.

“I know that sometimes it’s hard to stay in one place say for 45 minutes or an hour,” Loco said. “It gets to you.”