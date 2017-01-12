Smoking in bed causes minor fire

Two Oliver residents were taken to hospital as the result of a minor fire early Thursday morning.

The Oliver fire department was called to a residence located at Road 18 and Highway 97 at around 3:30 a.m. where they found the two victims suffering from burns.

Officials say the pair was injured after their mattress caught fire.

Investigators suspect the fire was caused by smoking in bed.

They say the fire was out when they arrived and the two victims were taken to Oliver hospital where they were treated for minor burns.

Damage to the residence was limited to the room where the couple was sleeping.

There were no other injuries.