January 12, 2017 12:06 pm

Montreal family rejoices after winning $60M lottery

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

This Quebec family has a lot to celebrate after winning Loto-Quebec's $60M jackpot, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Tim Sargeant/Global News
One family from Montreal’s south shore has a lot to smile about after winning Loto-Quebec’s $60 million jackpot on Jan. 6.

Thursday, the family sat with hands clenched at the Salle Concerto in the Delta Hotel at 475 President-Kennedy Avenue, waiting for the announcement to be made.

Annie Roy purchased the Loto-Québec ticket on new year’s day and said it soon became a family affair.

It’s the largest jackpot in the province’s history.

