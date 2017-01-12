Montreal family rejoices after winning $60M lottery
A A
One family from Montreal’s south shore has a lot to smile about after winning Loto-Quebec’s $60 million jackpot on Jan. 6.
Thursday, the family sat with hands clenched at the Salle Concerto in the Delta Hotel at 475 President-Kennedy Avenue, waiting for the announcement to be made.
Annie Roy purchased the Loto-Québec ticket on new year’s day and said it soon became a family affair.
It’s the largest jackpot in the province’s history.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments