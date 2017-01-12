Montreal family rejoices after winning $60M lottery

One family from Montreal’s south shore has a lot to smile about after winning Loto-Quebec’s $60 million jackpot on Jan. 6.

Thursday, the family sat with hands clenched at the Salle Concerto in the Delta Hotel at 475 President-Kennedy Avenue, waiting for the announcement to be made.

Annie Roy (left) purchased #Loto-Quebec ticket of $60 Million. Spouse decided to get family members involved. 20 shares total. pic.twitter.com/4DIIRobjYp — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) January 12, 2017

Annie Roy purchased the Loto-Québec ticket on new year’s day and said it soon became a family affair.

Celebration underway for 28 people of same family sharing $60 Million from #Loto-Quebec. pic.twitter.com/jmF0ASwiwp — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) January 12, 2017

It’s the largest jackpot in the province’s history.