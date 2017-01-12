Rockets edged Victoria Rebels

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Victoria Royals 4-3 on Wednesday night in Victoria.

The Rockets led 1-0 after the first on a goal that came from Tomas Soustal.

The Royals stormed back in the middle stanza taking a 2-1 lead over the Rockets.

Dillon Dube tied the game 8:32 into the third. The Royals quickly responded three minutes following that. 2:37 after that Cal Foote tied the game again for the Rockets. Just 38 seconds after that Calvin Thurkauf put the Rockets ahead 4-3 and they held on for the comeback victory.

Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play on the evening while their penalty kill was 7-for-8.

Michael Herringer improved to 18-10-2-0 on the season.

The Rockets improved to 25-15-2-0 on the year.

Kelowna is back in action again on Friday night for game two of two in Victoria before they head to Everett for a Monday afternoon battle.