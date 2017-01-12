Park Board commissioners to hold special meeting on warming centre safety

Some Vancouver Park Board commissioners are sounding the alarm about warming centres operating in Vancouver.

On Tuesday, a warming centre was shut down at Creekside Community Centre after a child came across some drug paraphernalia inside a washroom. However, the city says the closure had nothing to do with the incident and was planned over the Christmas break.

Three commissioners have called for a special meeting tonight to address safety concerns related to the use of Park Board operated community centres as warming centres by the City of Vancouver.

Commissioner Sarah Kirby-Yung say she will bring forward a motion in response to the concerns of parents regarding safe access to community centres used as warming shelters.

“We appreciate the need to provide additional cold weather shelter relief for those in need,” said Kirby-Yung in a release. “At the same time, Park Board facilities and staff are there to provide recreation services, and safety for patrons has to come first.”

Commissioners say they are concerned that neither staff nor the facilities are equipped to support the homeless at this time while ensuring the community safe access to the facilities.

Currently, four warming centres remain open at Britannia, Carnegie and Evelyne Saller Community Centres, as well as the former Quality Inn on Howe Street.

