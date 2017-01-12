Police look for tips after 2 women groped in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are investigating two separate incidents of sexual assault and are looking for the public’s help in solving these cases.

In the first incident on Dec. 22, a woman was walking near 120A Street and 92A Avenue around 12:40 a.m. She was wearing headphones when she was grabbed from behind and groped by a man. He ran away after hearing police sirens in the distance. The suspect is described as being in his 20s, around five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident.

In a separate attack on Jan. 7, another woman was walking near 72nd Avenue and 196th Street around 2:20 a.m. when a man groped her from behind and tried to tackle her to the ground. The victim fought off the man. This suspect is only described as wearing a dark-blue coat and black pants.

Neither victim was physically injured in the attacks.

Investigators at this time have not found any links between the two incidents.

Surrey RCMP are reminding the public to be careful when walking alone: keep your head up, remove your headphones, keep your phone out of sight, stay in well-lit areas and let someone know where you are going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.