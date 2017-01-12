Power outages impacting people in Headingley and St. Laurent

WINNIPEG – People in Headingley, Man. and St. Laurent, Man. are without power Thursday morning.

Manitoba Hydro said 588 customers are without power in Headingley. Due to the poor weather, it’s taking a longer time to get service crews on site as some of the roads are closed.

Additionally, 719 customers in St. Laurent are without power. There’s no estimated time of arrival for crews as the weather is making driving conditions bad. The cause is also unknown.