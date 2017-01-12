5 sent to hospital, 8 displaced after overnight house fire in Fredericton

Eight people are homeless — five of whom were taken to hospital early Thursday morning — after a fire on Fairview Drive in Fredericton.

According to Fredericton police spokesperson Alycia Bartlett, fire crews were called to the duplex, which housed two families, at 3 a.m.

Five were treated for smoke inhalation in hospital, and another was treated for minor injuries.

Fourteen firefighters and five apparatuses responded to the fire, which was knocked down within an hour, Bartlett said.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping members of the two families displaced by the fire. The Red Cross says insurance is taking care of finding emergency lodging for the families.

Kitchen fire displaces Saint John residents

The Canadian Red Cross is also providing emergency housing, food and other assistance to three adults displaced by fire in Saint John Wednesday night.

According to Red Cross spokesperson Dan Bedell, a kitchen fire in a unit of an apartment building on Coldbrook Crescent has left a woman, her son and his partner homeless.

Other tenants of the building were evacuated until smoke could be ventilated from the building.

— With files from Adrienne South, Global News.