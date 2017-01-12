Supreme Court of Canada will hear Richard Suter’s appeal

A man who was abducted and had his thumb cut off after crashing his SUV onto a southwest Edmonton restaurant patio, killing a toddler, has been granted the right to have his appeal heard by Canada’s top court.

The Supreme Court of Canada said Thursday it will hear Richard Suter‘s appeal of his 26-month sentence. Suter and his lawyer, Dino Bottos, now have to file the actual appeal and wait for a hearing.

In December 2015, Suter was sentenced to four months in jail and a five-year driving suspension after he pleaded guilty to refusing to provide a breath sample after a collision causing death.

The judge ruled that witnesses wrongly assumed that Suter was drunk after his vehicle plowed into the southwest Edmonton restaurant patio in May 2013.

At his sentencing, Suter said he had consumed three drinks over the four hours before the crash, but was not drunk. He said on May 19, 2013 he had been arguing with his wife about a divorce and mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brakes of his SUV.

The vehicle lurched forward into the patio at the former Ric’s Grill near Rabbit Hill Road and 23 Avenue in the Terwillegar area. Geo Mounsef, who was two, was having dinner with his parents and baby brother when the SUV pinned him against a wall.

In January 2015, Suter was abducted from his home by three masked men and had a thumb cut off. He was then left in a field on the outskirts of southwest Edmonton.

Suter appealed the sentence in January 2016, arguing he should not be in jail or face such a long driving suspension. The Crown, which had initially recommended a three-year prison term, also filed an appeal, seeking a harsher sentence.

In August, the Crown’s appeal was allowed and Suter was slapped with a 26-month sentence, while his driving ban remaining unchanged.

In October, Suter’s lawyer appealed the sentence to the Supreme Court.

— With files from The Canadian Press