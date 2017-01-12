Saskatchewan still dealing with crippling cold weather

Blowing snow and bad visibility is creating pretty treacherous conditions on Saskatchewan Highways.

The RCMP warned drivers last night to stay off the roads due to whiteout conditions and you’ll want to take similar precautions this morning.

Highway hotline is currently reporting winter like conditions on most roads in southern Saskatchewan but all travel advisories that were in place earlier this morning have been lifted.

Still – drivers will want to give themselves extra time due to drifting snow and icy patches.

And for the second day now Prairie South and Prairie Valley School Divisions have cancelled all bus services.

Moose Jaw’s Holy Trinity has also cancelled transport again this morning.

That’s due to the extreme cold warning we remain under with wind chill hovering around the -45 degree mark.

Officials say it’s just a matter of safety.