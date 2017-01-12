Terrebonne police investigate armed robbery in convenience store

Terrbonne police are investigating after an armed robbery in a convenience store late Wednesday night.

Police said two masked men entered the Couche-Tard store located at 285 Côte de Terrebonne shortly before midnight.

The pair forced the store clerk into a beer fridge before making off in an unknown direction with lottery tickets, cigarettes and cash.

One of the suspects hand a handgun according to Capt. Benoît Bilodeau a spokesman for Terrebonne police.

The clerk, a woman in her late teens, escaped unharmed. She alerted police at around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation continues.