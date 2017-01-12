Montreal teen facing attempted murder charges in connection with Villeray stabbing

A 16-year-old boy is facing attempted murder charges in connection with an armed assault Wednesday.

According to police the teen was involved in an altercation on the corner of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Jarry Street in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood shortly after noon.

“It was a conflict that started between two individuals when the suspect assaulted the victim with a sharp object,” explained Daniel Lacoursière, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

READ MORE: Teen in hospital after stabbing in Montreal’s east end

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, suffered injuries to his upper body.

Both teens fled the scene, but the victim collapsed a short distance away, at the corner of Guizot Street Ouest and Saint-Dominique Street.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday evening in his Parc-Extension home.

He is expected to appear in youth court Thursday morning.