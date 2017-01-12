Senior killed in Abbotsford pedestrian accident

A 78-year-old man has died after being struck in a crosswalk in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police (APD) said a the man was struck by a driver at the intersection of South Fraser Way and Hill Tout Street shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The female driver and her passengers remained at the scene and cooperated with police, said APD.

Police said the senior was hit at a low speed but his condition worsened after being taken to hospital.