Abbotsbord
January 12, 2017 2:35 am
Updated: January 12, 2017 2:40 am

Senior killed in Abbotsford pedestrian accident

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News

Abbotsford Police vehicle.

British Columbia Emergency Photography
A 78-year-old man has died after being struck in a crosswalk in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police (APD) said a the man was struck by a driver at the intersection of South Fraser Way and Hill Tout Street  shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The female driver and her passengers remained at the scene and cooperated with police, said APD.

Police said the senior was hit at a low speed but his condition worsened after being taken to hospital.

 

Global News

