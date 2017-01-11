Politics
January 11, 2017 10:34 pm
Updated: January 11, 2017 10:38 pm

‘Garbage’ BuzzFeed sells ‘garbage’ T-shirt after Trump’s taunts

President-elect Donald Trump slammed the recent report regarding his ties to Russia as a "disgrace" formulated by "sick people" while also putting blame for Russian hacking on lax DNC security.

BuzzFeed sold a “failing pile of garbage” T-shirt after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called the website that very thing in a Wednesday news conference.

Trump’s remarks came after the news outlet published a story containing unverified documents that described a salacious allegation about him.

The BuzzFeed Shop advertised the limited edition “failing pile of garbage T-shirt” on sale for US$30 until midnight ET on Thursday morning.

Any proceeds from shirt sales will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the website said.

In the news conference, Trump said BuzzFeed would “suffer the consequences” for publishing the documents.

“I think they already are,” he said.

But the T-shirt isn’t the only item that BuzzFeed sold after Trump’s remarks.

It also advertised an actual garbage can that had sold out as of 10 p.m. ET.

BuzzFeed sold this garbage can on its website after U.S. President-elect called the news outlet a “failing pile of garbage” on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

BuzzFeed Shop

Meanwhile, the website sold this bumper sticker.

BuzzFeed sold this bumper sticker after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called the news outlet a “failing pile of garbage” on Wednesday, Jan. 11. 2017.

BuzzFeed Shop

Social media users also hopped on Trump’s remarks.

