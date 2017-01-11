‘Garbage’ BuzzFeed sells ‘garbage’ T-shirt after Trump’s taunts

BuzzFeed sold a “failing pile of garbage” T-shirt after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called the website that very thing in a Wednesday news conference.

Trump’s remarks came after the news outlet published a story containing unverified documents that described a salacious allegation about him.

The BuzzFeed Shop advertised the limited edition “failing pile of garbage T-shirt” on sale for US$30 until midnight ET on Thursday morning.

Any proceeds from shirt sales will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the website said.

In the news conference, Trump said BuzzFeed would “suffer the consequences” for publishing the documents.

“I think they already are,” he said.

But the T-shirt isn’t the only item that BuzzFeed sold after Trump’s remarks.

It also advertised an actual garbage can that had sold out as of 10 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the website sold this bumper sticker.

Social media users also hopped on Trump’s remarks.

Trump calls BuzzFeed a “failing pile of garbage” which is wildly unfair as we are a succeeding pile of garbage. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) January 11, 2017