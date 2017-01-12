Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, January 12, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

The northerly flow aloft will gradually switch to a westerly flow aloft over the next two days. This will help get rid of the bitterly cold conditions.

A weak ridge will build in tomorrow, strengthening the temperature inversion, and the risk of valley cloud will increase.

As mild air gradually advects inland this weekend, we will see temperatures return back to seasonal by next week.

Signs point to the return of precipitation next week, and with freezing levels rising, rain is a possibility next week. Confidence remains low at this time as we are still about a week away from this possibility.

Today’s daytime high range: -13 to -6

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla