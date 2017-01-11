Sexually transmitted infection numbers in Alberta remain high

Higher rates of sexually transmitted infections continued in Alberta in 2016 – despite a drop from 2015 – prompting health officials to re-evaluate their efforts to curb more outbreaks.

Of the recorded STIs, gonorrhea and infectious syphilis were the most prevalent, with an increase of up to 80 per cent for gonorrhea cases and a doubling of syphilis cases in 2015.

While numbers were down in 2016, the final tally for the year has not been determined. Nonetheless, there was a still a rise of about eight per cent, though it was dramatically lower than the rise of nearly 80 per cent in 2015.

Dr. Karen Grimsrud, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says the capital city is the leader amongst new cases of both syphilis and gonorrhea.

“The biggest increases are in Edmonton; however with syphilis we are seeing the numbers in Calgary starting to match the numbers in Edmonton. But Edmonton continues to report the highest rates and numbers.”

Health officials have said the increased numbers could be linked to the various social media sites being used for sexual hook-ups, often anonymously. This also makes tracking the spread of these diseases more difficult when the identity of sexual partners is not known.

“It makes it really difficult for us to make any contact tracing, which is our bread and butter when it comes to controlling STIs,” Grimsrud said.

“We are not able to do that always and social media has certainly added to the difficulty in getting contact tracing.”

To combat the rising trends, the province used the same social media dating sites to create an ad campaign on awareness and prevention of STIs. While Grimsrud says the social media strategy has raised awareness, she suggests using an even more targeted approach.

“We know who the higher risk populations are, so how can we address these groups? Social media campaigns can be helpful but maybe through community organizations that already work with these populations we can have a more concentrated approach.”

Through these methods, the province hopes to get a handle on the escalating numbers and increase the public’s awareness of these potentially threatening infections and the repercussions.