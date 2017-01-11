Extreme cold and blowing snow warnings for much of Manitoba

Manitobans should be ready to bundle up as temperatures are set to plummet.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold and blowing snow warnings for much of the province Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front sweeping across southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba overnight and into Thursday is expected to bring light snow, up to 2 centimeters, and very strong gusting winds coupled with extreme wind chills in the range of -40 C to -45 C Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Late Wednesday night and Thursday morning visibility on the roads could drop to less than one kilometre as winds gust up to 70 kilometres per hour.

The blowing snow advisory is expected to stay in place until Thursday afternoon but the extreme cold warnings could stay on through Friday morning.

Temperatures are also expected to warm up over the weekend with single digits highs showing up Sunday or soon after.