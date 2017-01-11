WATCH: Former conservation officer who refused to put down bear cubs runs for office

A former conservation officer who was hailed a hero for saving a pair of orphaned bear cubs is seeking to become an MLA.

Bryce Casavant will run in the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head on Vancouver Island.

Casavant made international headlines when he refused orders to put down the orphaned cubs, who were found near Port Hardy in 2015.

Casavant was suspended with pay and a performance investigation was launched into his conduct.

He was eventually removed from the Conservation Officer Service. Casavant initially wanted to fight to get this old job back, but has now moved on with his life and accepted a new job with the Ministry of Forests before deciding to run in the 2017 provincial election.

“I believe in people-centered government and I believe in people-centred change,” Casavant told reporters on Wednesday, with NDP party leader John Horgan standing behind him.

Casavant recently dropped out of the NDP race in his home riding of Courtenay-Comox and will be moving to Oak Bay-Gordon Head to challenge Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

Casavant says it was a difficult decision to withdraw from running in his home riding.

“There are three excellent candidates there, and the riding will be won in this next election,” he said.

Horgan says he believes Casavant’s candidacy will help their party sweep Vancouver Island.