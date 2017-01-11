Province and feds team up to fund 28 projects in Saskatchewan

The province and the federal government have teamed up to fund 28 infrastructure, water and wastewater projects in the province.

On Wednesday, Ralph Goodale, the Federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Donna Harpauer, Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Metis and Northern affairs, announced over $38.6 million for 28 new projects around Saskatchewan.

The federal government will be providing up to 50 per cent of the funding, more than $19.3 million. The province is investing more than $8.9 million and local municipalities are going to contribute more than $10.3 million.

The funding will support infrastructure projects such as new and upgraded wastewater lagoons in nine towns across Saskatchewan, as well as new buses for Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.

“Infrastructure is the foundation of the Canada we all want to build for tomorrow,” Goodale, on behalf of Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, said. “This latest round of water and wastewater projects will protect the environment and keep our communities healthy and liveable and will create well-paying jobs for the middle class.”

“Equally important, the people of Moose Jaw and Prince Albert will benefit from an efficient, comfortable and modern public transit system that will get them to their destination quickly and safely.”

“These investments allow for continued growth in Saskatchewan communities and will improve quality of life for years to come,” Harpauer said.

These projects are part of the bilateral agreement between Saskatchewan and Canada, announced on Sept. 16, 2016.

Below is a list of the 28 projects being funded: