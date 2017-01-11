Icy roads, sidewalks make for difficult commute in Quebec City

An overnight storm mixed with warm weather resulted in icy roads and sidewalks, making for a treacherous commute across the province Wednesday.

Winds reached 90 km/h in some areas, making it dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians.

City workers in Quebec City spent the better part of Wednesday morning trying to fix a frozen drain to get rid of overflowing water.

The storm also caused delays and several flight cancellations at both the Quebec City and Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau airports.

The situation has since returned to normal.

The emergency room at Quebec City’s hospital reported about eight out of 50 patients admitted were for fractures resulting from falls on the ice or shoveling snow from their roofs.