Edmonton man among 2 killed in highway crash near Gibbons

A car was T-boned by a truck in the intersection of Highway 643 and Highway 825 east of Gibbons, Alta. Monday evening.

The car was heading north on Highway 825 when it stopped and then continued through the intersection, RCMP said.

A truck heading east on Highway 643 struck the car.

The man driving the car died at the scene. The passenger, a 38-year-old man from Edmonton, was also killed. RCMP said he passed away on the way to the hospital.

The only person in the truck was the driver, a 48-year-old man from Redwater. RCMP said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash. They say the names of the two men killed will not be released.

The intersection is about 45 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.