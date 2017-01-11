Alberta RCMP
January 11, 2017 2:36 pm

Edmonton man among 2 killed in highway crash near Gibbons

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP car responding to a scene call.

CP Image/Bayne Stanley
A A

A car was T-boned by a truck in the intersection of Highway 643 and Highway 825 east of Gibbons, Alta. Monday evening.

The car was heading north on Highway 825 when it stopped and then continued through the intersection, RCMP said.

A truck heading east on Highway 643 struck the car.

The man driving the car died at the scene. The passenger, a 38-year-old man from Edmonton, was also killed. RCMP said he passed away on the way to the hospital.

The only person in the truck was the driver, a 48-year-old man from Redwater. RCMP said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash. They say the names of the two men killed will not be released.

The intersection is about 45 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Alberta traffic
Fatal Crash
Gibbons
Highway 643
Highway 825
Redwater

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News