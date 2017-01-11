Saskatchewan man fined for running down an antelope with an ATV

A man in southwestern Saskatchewan has been fined after killing an antelope by running it down with an all-terrain vehicle.

The Ministry of Environment says a conservation officer in October watched a man on an ATV drive over an antelope at a high rate of speed near Maple Creek.

The officer says the man then loaded the animal onto the vehicle.

When the officer approached, the man told the investigator to leave the area.

Jonathon Hofer pleaded guilty under the Wildlife Act to chasing a big game animal with a vehicle and waste of game.

Hofer has been fined $3,280 and banned from hunting or trapping for one year.