Council votes down Kettle Valley subdivision proposal

WATCH: Montage of Kelowna city councillors on their position dealing with the controversial Kettle Valley subdivision proposal.

A popular sports field in Kelowna’s Kettle Valley will not be turned into a subdivision.

The owner of the land was proposing to build 84 homes on the land, but it was shot down by Kelowna city council Tuesday night.

The land was originally designated for a new school, but the Central Okanagan School District opted not to build on the site.

After a lengthy debate Tuesday night, council voted down the proposal by a vote of 6-2 with Mayor Colin Basran and councillor Gail Given voting in support.