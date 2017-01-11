37 kilograms of opium found in shipment of coffee from Germany at Toronto airport

Canadian border officers seized more than 37 kilograms of opium in a shipment from Germany disguised to look like coffee at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport late last month.

The Canada Border Services Agency said officials noticed the shipment on Dec. 23, which was wrapped in plastic coffee packaging inside cardboard boxes, was noticeably heavier than the 500 gram weight listed on the package.

Once border officers opened the box they found 35 bricks of a substance that tested positive for opium.

READ MORE: 100 bricks of cocaine seized at Toronto Pearson Airport

The packages were then turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

CBSA said it seized more than 235 kilograms of opium in the Greater Toronto Area last year.

“CBSA officers are always on the lookout for contraband,” CBSA Regional Director General Goran Vragovic said in a release.

READ MORE: Hot peppers can’t conceal 20 kg of cocaine on Trinidad flight at Toronto airport: CBSA

“This significant seizure demonstrates our commitment to Canadians to intercept illegal narcotics and prevent them from hitting the streets of our communities.”

Anyone with information on suspicious cross-border activity is asked to contact the CBSA Border Watch Toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060.