Man sentenced to 9 months in prison after pleading guilty to 11 charges

A Lloydminster man has been sentenced to nine months in prison for charges relating to a stolen vehicle and evading police.

Richard Wooldridge, 57, was arrested by Lloydminster RCMP Christmas Eve after fleeing from a traffic stop in a stolen white GMC half tonne truck.

Police were able to stop the vehicle by using a spike belt and Wooldridge, the only person inside, was taken into custody without incident.

The 11 offences he was charged with include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in tools, possession of a weapon and property obtained by crime.

An additional five counts of failing to comply were added.

On Dec. 28, Wooldridge plead guilty to all charges and was formally sentenced to a nine-month prison term.