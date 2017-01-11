Crime
January 11, 2017 1:40 pm
Updated: January 11, 2017 2:52 pm

Man sentenced to 9 months in prison after pleading guilty to 11 charges

By Michael Vecchio Global News

RCMP vehicle

Global News / File
A A

A Lloydminster man has been sentenced to nine months in prison for charges relating to a stolen vehicle and evading police.

Richard Wooldridge, 57, was arrested by Lloydminster RCMP Christmas Eve after fleeing from a traffic stop in a stolen white GMC half tonne truck.

Police were able to stop the vehicle by using a spike belt and Wooldridge, the only person inside, was taken into custody without incident.

The 11 offences he was charged with include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in tools, possession of a weapon and property obtained by crime.

An additional five counts of failing to comply were added.

On Dec. 28, Wooldridge plead guilty to all charges and was formally sentenced to a nine-month prison term.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
Evading Police
Lloydminster
Lloydminster RCMP
Richard Wooldridge
Stolen Vehicle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News