Winnipeg hospitals seeing ‘surge’ as flu season ramps up

WINNIPEG — City hospitals are getting overwhelmed after seeing a spike in patients.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has told Global News it is experiencing a surge in patients, with more people needing admission than some hospitals are typically equipped to handle.

“We are in a serious situation of over capacity,” said Lori Lamont, the Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for the WRHA.

The WRHA said Wednesday the surge in patients, combined with the expectation the region will soon “see the full force of flu”, put the region’s Surge Capacity Plan in motion.

That means they’re opening up lounges as spaces to treat patients, and have already had to start re-scheduling elective surgeries for some patients.

“Using the lounge spaces or other spaces, generally we don’t need to get to that level of contingency unless we’re seeing this kind of influenza activity,”said Lamont.

Officials said the hospitals seeing the biggest rise in patients, and therefore the longest wait times so far, are Concordia and Seven Oaks.

Flu numbers are up across Canada, and last week health officials warned Manitoba could soon see an influx of influenza patients.

Health officials are urging anyone feeling the beginning signs of the flu to stay home instead of going in to work or school and spreading it further.

They also add, that if you are feeling the signs of a flu you might be better off waiting in line at a walk-in clinic or going to visit your family doctor.

While the hospital won’t turn away patients, the WRHA said it will encourage the not so dire patients to possibly seek help at the Quick Care Clinic or a walk-in to save themselves some time.

Health officials also added that it is still not too late to get the flu shot. The typical flu lasts four to six weeks and the effects of a flu shot take roughly two weeks.