Elderly residents concerned over shovel thefts in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A resident living in the North End is warning others in the area to keep their shovels in a safe place after his was stolen.

“This is really frustrating,” Gordon Batenchuk said. “I just had a stroke, I need a really good shovel to be able to get out of my house.”

Batenchuk said two of his neighbours also had their shovels stolen – one of them is disabled.

“A shovel is a necessity here, it makes me really sad,” Batenchuk said.

He now keeps his back gate locked with a pad lock.

Neighbours are disappointed to hear these petty thefts are happening.

“He is really old and already needs help, it’s unfortunate,” one neighbour told Global News.