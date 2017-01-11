Elderly residents concerned over shovel thefts in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG — A resident living in the North End is warning others in the area to keep their shovels in a safe place after his was stolen.
“This is really frustrating,” Gordon Batenchuk said. “I just had a stroke, I need a really good shovel to be able to get out of my house.”
Batenchuk said two of his neighbours also had their shovels stolen – one of them is disabled.
“A shovel is a necessity here, it makes me really sad,” Batenchuk said.
He now keeps his back gate locked with a pad lock.
Neighbours are disappointed to hear these petty thefts are happening.
“He is really old and already needs help, it’s unfortunate,” one neighbour told Global News.
