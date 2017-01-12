Sask. Roughriders extend international defensive lineman Newsome through 2018

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed international defensive lineman Jonathan Newsome to a contract extension through 2018.

Newsome played all 18 regular season games, starting nine, collecting 27 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles and two quarterback sacks.

The six-foot-three, 247-pound Newsome joined the Riders during training camp last season after spending two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, who selected him fifth round in the 2014 NFL draft.

Through two seasons with the Colts, the 25-year-old product of Ball State picked up 47 defensive tackles, 7.5 quarterback sacks and four forced fumbles. Newsome finished 2014 with a team leading 6.5 quarterback sacks, the second-most amongst NFL rookies that season.