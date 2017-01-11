Abbotsford woman missing in Peru

An Abbotsford woman has gone missing in Peru and her family is concerned about her well-being.

On Dec. 5, the family of Kim Kasatkin contacted the Abbotsford Police Department to report that the 41-year-old mother had gone missing.

While the missing person’s investigation involves Interpol and other police agencies, the APD is assisting the family in their attempt to get answers.

Abbotsford Police will be holding a press conference with the missing woman’s parents – Kathleen and Alexander Kasatkin – this morning.

Shortly after the news conference, Kathleen and Alexander will be travelling to Lima, Peru to find out all they can about their daughter’s disappearance.

More to come. Global News will be live streaming the press conference at 10 a.m.