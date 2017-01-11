WATCH: Crock pot cooking

Dietitian Diana Steele shows us the health benefits of one pot meals.
Ingredients
1 white onions, small diced
2 carrots, peeled, small diced
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup (250 mL) green lentils
2 1/2 cups (625 mL) chicken stock
1 tsp (5 mL) dried rosemary
2 tsp (10 mL) dried oregano
1 tsp (5 mL) paprika
6 chicken drumsticks or thighs
to taste, salt and pepper
1 lemon, juice and zest
1/2 cup (125 mL) crumbled Feta cheese
1/4 cup (60 mL) chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Directions
Quick Tip: To intensify the flavour in this dish, season and sear (brown) the outside of the chicken before placing in the slow cooker.
Increase herb flavour by increasing the amount of dried oregano and rosemary, or add fresh chopped oregano or basil right before serving.
Ingredients
2 Tbsp (30 mL) olive oil
3 shallots, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 cups (500 mL) cooked green lentils
3 Tbsp (45 mL) fresh lemon juice
3 Tbsp (45 mL) tahini
to taste, salt and pepper
3 Tbsp (45 mL) chopped fresh dill
3 Tbsp (45 mL) chopped fresh parsley
2 tsp (10 mL) maple syrup
1/3 cup (75 mL) chopped Kalamata olives
1/3 cup (75 mL) crumble Feta cheese
olive oil, for drizzling
Directions
