Global News at Noon BC
January 11, 2017 10:47 am
Updated: January 11, 2017 10:49 am

WATCH: Crock pot cooking

By Global News
A A

Dietitian Diana Steele shows us the health benefits of one pot meals.

Greek Slow-Cooker Chicken

Ingredients

1 white onions, small diced

2 carrots, peeled, small diced

Story continues below
Global News

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup (250 mL) green lentils

2 1/2 cups (625 mL) chicken stock

1 tsp (5 mL) dried rosemary

2 tsp (10 mL) dried oregano

1 tsp (5 mL) paprika

6 chicken drumsticks or thighs

to taste, salt and pepper

1 lemon, juice and zest

1/2 cup (125 mL) crumbled Feta cheese

1/4 cup (60 mL) chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Directions

  1. Combine onion, carrots, garlic, lentils, stock, rosemary, oregano, and paprika in a 6-quart slow cooker.
  2. Season chicken with salt and pepper and nestle in the vegetable mixture. Secure lid and cook for 6 hours on low or until chicken, vegetables, and lentils are cooked and tender.
  3. Once cooked, season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in lemon zest and juice, Feta, and garnish with parsley.

Quick Tip: To intensify the flavour in this dish, season and sear (brown) the outside of the chicken before placing in the slow cooker.
Increase herb flavour by increasing the amount of dried oregano and rosemary, or add fresh chopped oregano or basil right before serving.

Mediterranean Lentil Dip

Ingredients

2 Tbsp (30 mL) olive oil

3 shallots, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups (500 mL) cooked green lentils

3 Tbsp (45 mL) fresh lemon juice

3 Tbsp (45 mL) tahini

to taste, salt and pepper

3 Tbsp (45 mL) chopped fresh dill

3 Tbsp (45 mL) chopped fresh parsley

2 tsp (10 mL) maple syrup

1/3 cup (75 mL) chopped Kalamata olives

1/3 cup (75 mL) crumble Feta cheese

olive oil, for drizzling

Directions

  1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute shallots and garlic for about 2-3 minutes, until fragrant and golden. Stir in the lentils, 1/3 cup (75 mL) water, lemon juice, and tahini. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 2 minutes, turn heat to low and stir in dill, parsley, and maple syrup. Cook for another minute, stirring occasionally.
  2. Remove skillet from the heat and stir in the chopped Kalamata olives. Scrape the dip into a serving dish and top with crumbled Feta and drizzle with olive oil. Serve warm or at room temperature, with pita bread or crackers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News