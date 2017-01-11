School divisions cancel school buses due to extreme cold

A number of school divisions in and around Regina have cancelled bus service today due to extremely cold weather.

Both the Catholic and Public Schools in Regina have cancelled buses, however the schools are still open.

School buses were also cancelled for the Prairie Valley School Division and Prairie South School Division but the schools are still open as well.

Cancellations occur when there is a wind chill below minus 45 Celsius.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning, saying plunging temperatures have gripped Saskatchewan from top to bottom.

Bone-numbing wind chills were commonplace in southern Manitoba overnight and are expected to continue tonight.

Extreme temperatures continue to grip many parts of Alberta, although the forecast is calling for much milder air on the Prairies by the weekend.



with Files from Global News