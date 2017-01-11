Trevor Noah calls Meryl Streep’s MMA reference in Golden Globes speech ‘tone deaf’

Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech will go down as one of the best in awards show history, leaving a lasting impression on attendees and viewers far beyond Sunday night’s telecast.

And while it continues to garner endless praise from liberals, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is one of the very few to take exception with Streep’s words.

Following her pointed attack on Donald Trump, late night hosts supported the actress’ intentions, but one had a bone to pick with the star. “It was really great except for this one tiny part for me where Meryl Streep, like her character in Florence Foster Jenkins, was tone-deaf,” Noah explained on Monday’s The Daily Show.

Streep’s speech, which attacked Trump’s discriminatory and cut-throat agenda against immigrants, simultaneously slammed football and MMA lovers. “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and Mixed Martial Arts, which are not the arts,” she said Sunday night.

Noah addressed this part of her speech, saying that “you don’t have to make your point by s—ting on someone else’s thing because a lot of people love football and the arts… it was a speech about respect, it was a speech about empathy, and most importantly it was a speech about responsibility.”

Noah also went on to criticize Hollywood for celebrating the increase in diversity across its nominated films, while continuing to propagate antiquated stereotypes within its films. “I think it was a little weird that last night Hollywood celebrated itself for being progressive, but at the same time ignored how much they reinforce negative stereotypes,” he added. “If you think about it, even Hollywood dogs have more varied roles.”

Watch Noah’s complete rant below.

