St. Vital Library temporarily closing for renovations

WINNIPEG — Book worms living in St. Vital may have to find a new library to head to for awhile.

St. Vital Library is temporarily shutting its doors to the public due to renovations. The library is closing Jan. 14 at 5 p.m.and is expected to reopen in fall of 2017.

The renovation is phase two of upgrades for the heritage building. Phase one was completed in early 2016 and featured the installation of a new elevator for accessibility.

Phase two renovations includes an upgraded entrance, washroom renovations, improved parking, improved accessible shelving and collections layout and an addition of a second book return. There will also be new furniture, flooring, a new tutorial room, an indoor playground, as well as a new roof and skylights.

The total estimated budget for renovations is $2.6 million.

During the closure, the programming offered at the St. Vital Library will not be at the Osborne and Louis Riel libraries.