Bus cancellations in Manitoba due to extreme cold

An extreme cold warning has been issued for parts of Manitoba, causing some bus cancellations Wednesday morning.

Full list:

Brandon School Division

All school are open but buses are not running outside of the city due to the cold weather. Buses will still be running within city limits.

Rolling River School Division



All schools are open but buses are not running.

If there are any other closures affecting your area, contact us by phone at (204) 235-8545 or by email at winnipeg@globalnews.ca.