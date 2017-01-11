Pickering man charged after construction worker killed in Scarborough hit-and-run

A 28-year-old Pickering, Ont., man is facing multiple charges following a fatal hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Scarborough.

Toronto police said a 41-year-old worker cutting concrete on Oct. 12 around 11 a.m. near Eglinton Avenue at Midland Road was killed after a white BMW hit him and then fled the scene.

Police located the vehicle the same day but an arrest wasn’t made until Jan. 6.

The Special Investigations Unit had taken over the investigation and previously said Toronto police were conducting a traffic stop when the incident took place.

Jovon Henry has been charged six offences including flight causing death, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He appeared in court on Jan. 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).