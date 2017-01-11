Canada
4-alarm fire guts Bridle Path mansion

WATCH ABOVE: A home in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood was destroyed by a four-alarm blaze overnight.

A Toronto family escaped injury following a massive four-alarm fire at a mansion in the Bridle Path neighbourhood overnight.

The blaze broke out before midnight at a home on Park Lane Circle near Post Road just east of Bayview Avenue.

Toronto fire officials said a family was inside the residence as the fire erupted but made it out safely.

“We have been able to control the majority of the fire although we had a lot of challenges. Very heavy winds, a lot of ice,” Interim Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire but the home suffered extensive damage to the roof as well as the interior.

Global News