January 11, 2017 5:35 am

Maple Leafs trade goalie Jhonas Enroth to Anaheim Ducks for seventh round pick

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jhonas Enroth (35) is screened during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Buffalo, New York.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs traded goaltender Jhonas Enroth to the Anaheim Ducks early Wednesday morning for a seventh round draft pick in next year’s NHL draft.

Enroth signed as a free agent with the Maple Leafs in the off-season but struggled this season, posting a 0-3-1 record with a 3.94 goals-against-average and .872 save percentage.

Toronto waived Enroth in December and then assigned him to its American Hockey League affiliate, the Marlies, where he was 2-1-0 with a 3.03 GAA and .904 save percentage. The 28-year-old Swede was recalled from the AHL on Sunday.

The Maple Leafs claimed goaltender Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

