RCMP hunt for suspects after elderly man ‘seriously assaulted’ in home invasion south of Edmonton

Leduc RCMP issued a plea for help from the public late Tuesday night as they hunt for three suspects involved in a violent home invasion south of Edmonton.

According to police, two males and a female broke into a rural home near Range Road 241 and Township Road 495 in Leduc County Tuesday morning.

They said the suspects “confined and seriously assaulted” an elderly man who owned the home and stole three guns as well as other items from the residence.

Mounties said the man was able to escape before flagging someone down and getting a ride to the nearest RCMP detachment. The man was taken to hospital where he was listed in stable condition and expected to recover from his injuries.

“We are seeking the public’s help,” Leduc RCMP Const. Geoff Harnum said in a statement. “Please contact us if anyone saw something suspicious early in morning of Jan. 10 in the area of Range Road 241 and Township Road 495, between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.”

Police said they only had a description of one of the three suspects. He was described as being about 5’8″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was believed to be wearing a grey hoodie at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.