Paying-it-forward doesn’t pay off for Okanagan woman

KELOWNA, B.C. – RCMP responded to reports of a disturbance at a Kelowna thrift store Tuesday night after a woman paying for other people’s purchases wouldn’t leave the premises.

Cst. Jessica Edwards said Value Village staff asked the Vernon woman to leave the store, but she refused until police showed up.

RCMP said the woman was not arrested and left on her own following their request.

Value Village said no one was available to comment about the incident, as the manager was not in the store.

A woman named Alicia called Global News to report the woman’s good deed, having had her items paid for.

When asked, the woman gave the name “Karen Phil” and said she was 56.

Alicia said the woman told people she had inherited a lot of money and wanted to do something good for others.

RCMP said that is not the woman’s real name or age, and would only confirm she is from Vernon.

Alicia said the woman used a card to pay for her items, as well as dozens of others while shopping Tuesday night at Value Village.

It’s unclear how much money the woman spent at the store, or if it was debit or credit.