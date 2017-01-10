City of Edmonton
January 10, 2017 8:16 pm
Updated: January 10, 2017 8:17 pm

Former Edmonton city councillor and broadcaster Larry Langley dead at 83

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

Former Edmonton city councillor and broadcaster Larry Langley passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Larry Langley, a former Edmonton city councillor and local news broadcaster, passed away Tuesday morning after a lengthy illness. He was 83.

Langley worked as a news announcer for the CBC and retired in 1993.

In 1995, he was elected to Edmonton City Council where he served three terms, representing what was then Ward 5 in southwest Edmonton, until 2004.

During his final term on council, he worked with a then-newcomer to council, Stephen Mandel, who later became the city’s mayor.

“We sat beside each other. You’d never find a greater gentleman that existed in the world than Larry Langley,” Mandel told 630 CHED’s Scott Johnston.

“Sweet, kind, thoughtful, independent – just a sweetheart. The whole family was quite lovely.

“As a councillor and as a member of the community, he was just a wonderful man. He cared deeply about people, cared deeply about his family, was very proud of all his boys and his daughter and the whole family,” Mandel said.

Langley had been battling Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.

“It’s very sad,” Mandel said. “I think he’d been ill for a while.”

Details on a funeral service are still being arranged.

With files from Scott Johnston, 630 CHED

