No injuries after crash between concrete truck and Regina police car

No injuries were reported after a collision between a marked Regina police car and a concrete truck Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 1:38 p.m. and involved a concrete truck heading west on Victoria Avenue and a police car going north on Elphinstone Street.

The police car was struck on the passenger side, which was not occupied.

“We do have preliminary indications as to who had the right of way, but until the collision is thoroughly investigated (like any other collision), we won’t be speculating as to cause or fault,” Regina Police Service spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich said in a statement.