Okanagan man convicted after heroin package sent from Thailand

After a two week trial in BC Supreme Court, a Vernon man has been found guilty of 20 charges of possessing restricted handguns, false identification, prohibited ammunition and various drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

In January 2015, the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted a box at the Vancouver airport arriving from Thailand and addressed to a Vernon residence.

It contained 13 ounces of heroin hidden in two lamps with a police estimated street value of $180,000.

RCMP replaced the heroin with a placebo and put a tracking device, alarm and dye in the box.

Ronald Charles Learning, 33, was charged when he picked up the package after its delivery in Vernon by an undercover RCMP officer posing as a UPS driver.

A search of Learning’s Mt. Bevan Court basement suite turned up three stolen handguns and ammunition hidden in an air vent and another pistol between a mattress and box spring.

Police also seized drugs, a stolen passport and birth certificate and wads of cash from the home.

The defence lawyer argued Learning didn’t know the package from Thailand contained heroin.

He also claimed there is insufficient evidence Learning had possession of the items seized from his home, pointing out there were no fingerprints or DNA on the guns, but the judge disagreed.

“Ultimately, I agree with the Crown that all the evidence points to the accused being involved in the business of selling illegal drugs and the accused’s knowledge and control of the items seized at his residence are consistent with his role as a drug trafficker,” stated Mr. Justice Gary P. Weatherill in delivering his verdicts.

Learning, who goes by the street name “Logan”, will be sentenced at a later date.