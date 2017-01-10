Crime
January 10, 2017 6:45 pm

Assault charge against Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno withdrawn, lawyer says

By Staff The Canadian Press

An assault charge against Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno has been withdrawn, her lawyer said.

Rosie DiManno / Twitter
A A

BANCROFT, Ont. – The lawyer for Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno says an assault charge against her has been withdrawn.

William Watson says the charge against his client was dropped after she entered into a peace bond.

He says the terms include keeping the peace and “be of good behaviour,” with no other conditions.

READ MORE: Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno charged with assault in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police alleged an assault occurred on July 13 in Wollaston Township, Ont., about 230 kilometres east of Toronto.

They said DiManno and the alleged victim were visiting Wollaston when the incident happened.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Assault
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Rosie DiManno
Toronto Star

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News