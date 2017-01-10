What can $300,000 get you when buying a home in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The average price of owning a home in Winnipeg has surpassed $300,000 for the first time, according to the Winnipeg Realtors Association.

A 2016 study revealed the average home price in Winnipeg was $302,727, one of the most affordable places to live among major cities in Canada.

Michael Froese with Royal LePage Prime Real Estate said there are plenty of options in the city to own a home, for under the $300,000.

“It continues to be an affordable place to live, and an attractive place for a lot of people,” said Froese.

Areas like East Kildonan, Windsor Park, St. Boniface, Charleswood, Maples, and Transcona are good places to start looking, if people are hoping to stay within the average budget, said Froese.

“You can get a good house, reasonably upgraded for under the $300,000 mark.”

When looking for something newer, Froese, said people will have to be willing to sacrifice size.

In a new development like Waverly West, $300,000 would only be able to purchase a condo at most.

“You’re looking at a town home, or attached home for the $300,000 mark, because it’s going to be newer.”

Bungalows and one story homes are common layouts for $300,000, said Froese. Some new homes can come in under that price in a place like Transcona.

Froese said no matter where a home buyer is looking, there are options for everyone in Winnipeg, it just depends what they’re looking for, and how much they’re willing to sacrifice.