Vehicle likely released into Okanagan lake on purpose

It appears vandalism is the reason a vehicle was in Okanagan Lake early Tuesday morning.

The 1984 camper van was found partially submerged in the water at the Cook Road boat launch in Kelowna.

Fire fighters checked the vehicle to make sure no one was inside before it was removed from the lake.

Police suspect the van was intentionally set in motion at the crest of the ramp.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300.